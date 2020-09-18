Couple arrested on child pornography charges

IRVINE, Ky. (WTVQ) – An Estill County couple are arrested on child pornography charges.

According to the Kentucky State Police, 36-year-old Brian K. Crim ad 35-year-old Brandy L. Crim were charged Thursday with one count each of use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, a class B felony.’

KSP investigators went to their home in Irvine Thursday for a “knock and talk” search. They confiscated equipment that may have been used in the alleged crime, the KSP said.

The arrests were the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation that started when the KSP Electronic Crime Branch discovered the Crims were uploading images of child sexual exploitation online, troopers said.

The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is comprised of more than 26 local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the United States Department of Justice and administrated by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations.