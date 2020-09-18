Cones for a cure; Raising money for Childhood Cancer Awareness

CINCINNATI, Oh. (WTVQ) – September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Childhood cancer continues to be the leading cause of death by disease for children under the age of 14.
To help raise awareness, Graeter’s Ice Cream has kicked off its annual Cones for the Cure Campaign.
Through Sept. 20, loyalty rewards members on the Graeter’s App will be eligible for a free cone of Elena’s Blueberry Pie ice cream. Find all the details here.
You can also donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital all year long. Click here to donate.
You can also donate to the families walking virtually for childhood cancer awareness this month by clicking here.
