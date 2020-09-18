Car crashes into, damages Jif building in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A car crashed into Lexington’s landmark Jif building Friday night, slightly damaging it.

Lexington Police say they were called to the crash around 8:30 p.m.

Officers learned the driver swerved to avoid another car and lost control, crashing into the building.

Police say he had some head pain so he was taken to UK Hospital, but has no life threatening injuries.

The building has minimal damage. Police say it’s still structurally sound.

Officers don’t suspect alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash. The driver won’t face any charges.