Car crashes into, damages Jif building in Lexington

By
Veronica Jean Seltzer
-
0
2

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A car crashed into Lexington’s landmark Jif building Friday night, slightly damaging it.

Lexington Police say they were called to the crash around 8:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Officers learned the driver swerved to avoid another car and lost control, crashing into the building.

Police say he had some head pain so he was taken to UK Hospital, but has no life threatening injuries.

The building has minimal damage. Police say it’s still structurally sound.

Officers don’t suspect alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash. The driver won’t face any charges.

Previous articleJustice Ginsburg dies; McConnell, GOP promising vote on replacement
mm
Veronica Jean Seltzer
Veronica Jean Seltzer joins ABC 36 as Anchor/Reporter. On most weekdays, you will see her reporting the news. VJ hails from a small horse farm outside New York City and most recently comes from South Bend, Indiana where she reported for the CBS and Fox affiliates. VJ holds a Master of Science in Journalism degree from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University. Her passion for journalism runs deep. It began as she studied graffiti as an ancient form of communication in Athens, Greece. While a student journalist in Morocco, she learned her most important journalistic lesson: good stories are about people. VJ loves life in and around Lexington. She feels most at home among horses and a diverse community of fascinating people. She enjoys reporting during the week and on the weekend she strives to bring her neighbors the news that matters most to them. VJ enjoys going to neighborhood events, exploring, horseback riding, skiing, sailing, and good movies. Look for her out and about in the community! VJ invites you to reach out to her with story ideas or just to say hello! Find her on Facebook at Veronica Jean Seltzer ABC 36, tweet her @VJS_ABC36, or email her at VSeltzer@wtvq.com. She looks forward to hearing from you!