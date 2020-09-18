Brickman virtual concert benefits Opera House

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The concert may be virtual, but ticket-holders still can get swag and their own VIP experience.

And they’ll benefit a Lexington landmark.

- Advertisement -

Grammy-nominated songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman will be taking the nation by storm this holiday season with the “Comfort & Joy at Home 2020” Virtual Tour.

A portion of each ticket purchased to this live event will benefit the Lexington Opera House. Fans and their families can enjoy this unique virtual concert experience from the comfort of home.

Brickman will bring the live concert experience up close and personal by blending yuletide memories and holiday carols with his own hit songs such as, “The Gift,” “Sending You A Little Christmas,” “Angel Eyes” and “If You Believe.”

Brickman will warm the hearts of all as sweet sounds of faith and love make spirits bright, bringing family and friends together for anything but a silent night.

The Jim Brickman’s Christmas tradition continues, with a front row experience like never before.

The show is 7 p.m. Dec. 6.

Tickets are $125, $75, $40 and includes Interactive Zoom Room, Meet and Greets, and Christmas Gifts delivered to your door.

Tickets are on sale atwww.jimbrickman.com

Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of the era earning 22 Number One albums and 33 Top 20 Radio Singles in the industry bible, Billboard Magazine. He’s garnered two Grammy nominations, gospel music’s Dove Award, two SESAC Songwriter of the Year Awards, and the Canadian Country Music Award.

He also has a music scholarship named for him by his alma mater, the prestigious Cleveland Institute of Music. Brickman is one of pop-music’s most fascinating success stories. He jumped from a career as a jingle writer of famous tunes for advertising, to reviving the romantic standard of the popular song. His first album release was 1995’s “No Words,” and he’s gone on to sell eight million albums worldwide.