New Fayette COVID cases back over 100

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After a brief respite, the number of new coronavirus cases in Lexington and Fayette County climbed back above 100 Wednesday. According to the morning report from the Lexington Fayette County Health Department, 113 new coronavirus cases were confirmed Wednesday. That brings the county’s total since March 8 to 7,497.

“One thing that’s really worth noting, we get this a lot, why are these numbers so different from what we hear Dr. Stack and Governor Beshear report each day. And there is a lag in the way these get reported,” said Kevin Hall, Communications Officer with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. “So, when you hear the numbers from the state, those are good numbers. When you see the numbers from Lexington, those are good numbers. There’s just two different systems and we are a little behind in Lexington in entering those numbers into the system.”

Of the new cases, 48 were University of Kentucky students, raising the total number of Fayette UK students who have tested positive to 1,600. The 77 people listed as recovered raised that total to 6,205. One new death was reported, meaning 71 county residents have died from coronavirus-related causes. And with six weeks to go until Halloween, many wonder what they’ll be allowed or not allowed to do. Hall says they’re already considering safe alternatives. “Looking at ways you can maybe put snacks into individual bags and leave things out that people can pickup so there’s not the direct transmission. That’s something that we’re gonna be looking at and have guidance and recommendations out. Also, think of fun ways to personalize those masks,” explained Hall. Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.

Health officials point out the numbers are for UK students who are Fayette County residents and are not a total of all cases at the university. A student who tests positive is considered a Fayette County resident if they live in Fayette County already or elect to stay in Lexington during their isolation.

If they commute to campus from another county or elect to return to their hometown for isolation, they are not in our numbers.

- Advertisement -

Hall said the department will host its’ annual free flu shot event on October 3, “for people in their high risk categories. So, anyone with underlying health conditions and that’s particularly adults 50 and over.”

Hall said it’s only for those ages 13 and above. But on Monday, Sept. 21, he says the department plans to make an announcement pertaining to families.

“We’ve got something very exciting to announce on how we’re going to protect kids and everyone in Lexington,” said Hall.

It’s important people continue to follow the latest recommendations in public to stop the spread of the virus:

• Wear a cloth mask over your mouth and nose

• Stay at least 6 feet away from anyone who doesn’t live in your home

• Wash your hands often.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

• 167 cases, Sept. 11 • 149 cases, Sept. 10 • 131 cases, Aug. 7 • 123 cases, Sept. 9 • 122 cases, Sept. 1 • 120 cases, Sept. 2 • 119 cases, Aug. 28 • 116 cases, July 27 • 113 cases, Sept. 5, Sept. 16 • 112 cases, Aug. 27 • 111 cases, Sept. 3 • 110 cases, Sept. 4 • 108 cases, Sept. 12 • 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14 • 102 cases, Aug. 26 • 101 cases, Aug. 13 • 100 cases, July 23 • 96 cases, Sept. 14 • 92 cases, Sept. 13 • 91 cases, July 31 • 90 cases, Aug. 5 • 89 cases, July 30 • 88 cases, Aug. 29, Sept. 15 • 87 cases, Aug. 19 • 86 cases, Aug. 20 • 84 cases, Aug. 6, Aug. 22 • 82 cases, Aug. 1 • 81 cases, Aug. 17, Sept. 6 • 80 cases, Aug. 12 • 74 cases, Aug. 18 • 72 cases, Aug. 23 • 71 cases, Aug. 15 • 69 cases, July 15, July 19, Aug. 8, Aug. 9 • 67 cases, July 26 • 65 cases, July 10 • 63 cases, Aug. 2 • 62 cases, July 6, Aug. 11, Aug. 21, Aug. 24, Sept. 8

• 61 cases, July 20

• 58 cases, July 13, Aug. 16, Aug. 25

• 56 cases, July 11

• 54 cases, July 28

• 53 cases, July 22

• 49 cases, July 29, Aug. 10, Sept. 7

• 48 cases, July 16, July 18

• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3

• 46 cases, July 1