Library’s Northside branch to begin youth meal distribution

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Grab-and-go supper meals for youth 18 years old and younger will be distributed from Lexington’s Northside Library branch beginning Thursday, Sept. 17 the Library system announced Wednesday.

Takeaway meals will be given out from 3:30-5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday and include a take home enrichment activity.

Teens and children at the library are welcome to receive a meal or parents may pick up one meal per day for each minor child in their household.

Meals are provided in partnership with God’s Pantry Food Bank.

“In Kentucky, one in five children suffer from food insecurity,” said Executive Director Heather Dieffenbach. “We must address these basic needs in order for our children to learn and thrive.

“This partnership with God’s Pantry will provide food to more children during a time of incredible uncertainty.” Prior to the emergence of COVID-19, the Library and God’s Pantry partnered to provide after school snacks to youth at the Northside and Village Branches,” she continued.

Food insecurity, a condition in which households lack access to adequate food because of limited money or other resources, is a leading health and nutrition issue in Kentucky and the United States.

For information, visit the Lexington Public Library’s website at www.lexpublib.org and their social media pages @lexpublib.