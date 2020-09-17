22 towns get $14.9 million in COVID reimbursements

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Another 22 Western Kentucky cities and counties were approved Thursday for $14,905,621 in reimbursements from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for expenses related to COVID-19.

Calloway County

Calloway County will use $441,197 for PPE, thermometers, cleaning supplies, family and medical leave and first responder payroll.

Daviess County

Daviess County will use $1,456,424 for COVID-19 testing areas, PPE and its distribution, sanitizer, cleaning supplies, telework equipment, food delivery and sheriffs department and fire department payroll.

Hardin County

Hardin County will use $1,154,159 for first responder payroll.

Hopkins County

Hopkins County will use $565,650 for COVID-19 testing sites, PPE, disinfectant, telework equipment, plexiglass partitions and sheriffs department and first responder payroll.

Todd County

Todd County will use $195,579 for PPE, cleaning supplies, renovations to comply with social distancing, telework equipment, paid sick leave for quarantined employee and emergency responder payroll.

Beaver Dam

Beaver Dam will use $48,519 for PPE, sanitizing supplies and police department payroll.

Bonnieville

Bonnieville will use $2,053 for telework equipment, PPE, sanitizer and cleaning supplies.

Cadiz

Cadiz will use $191,631 for police department payroll.

Cave City

Cave City will use $175,164 for first responder payroll.

Central City

Central City will use $413,750 for police department payroll.

Fulton

Fulton will use $156,468 for cleaning supplies, protective barriers and first responder payroll.

Hartford

Hartford will use $63,558 for payroll expenses.

Henderson

Henderson will use $1,388,800 for police and fire department payroll.

Hopkinsville

Hopkinsville will use $2,230,969 for first responder payroll.

Leitchfield

The city of Leitchfield will use $491,193 police and fire department payroll.

Lewisport

Lewisport will use $46,638 for police department payroll.

Mayfield

Mayfield will use $710,004 for first responder payroll.

Mortons Gap

Mortons Gap will use $8,824 for PPE, thermometers, cleaning supplies, telework equipment and payroll expenses.

Muldraugh

Muldraugh will use $60,951 for police department payroll.

Oak Grove

Oak Grove will use $480,723 for police department payroll.

Owensboro

Owensboro will use $4,300,651 for first responder payroll.

Scottsville

Scottsville will use $322,716 for police department payroll.

Since the application was released in May, DLG has received approximately 300 applications from city and county governments across the commonwealth. Two hundred and eight local governments have been approved for reimbursement, totaling more than $106 million.