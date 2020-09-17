$1 Million Into Mischief Colt tops Thursday at Keeneland September Yearling Sale

With the top-priced yearling on Thursday, a total of 15 horses have sold for $1 million or more.

LEXINGTON, KY (Sept. 17, 2020) – Keeneland’s fourth session of the September Yearling Sale on Thursday recorded active commerce among a number of the industry’s major buyers and featured the sale of an Into Mischief colt to Peter Leidel for $1 million.

Keeneland sold 195 yearlings during today’s session for $34,507,000, for an average of $193,554 and a median of $160,000. Cumulatively, 589 horses have grossed $160,583,000, for an average of $272,637 and a median of $200,000.

“Very exciting finish today,” Keeneland Director of Sales Operations Geoffrey Russell said. “To have three individuals bidding all the way to the million-dollar mark was very exciting. There was a lot of depth to the market. As we have said before, it is very selective. The people who should be here and looking at the horses and making the decisions are here, and we are very happy that they are committed to this industry.”

The session topper, a half-brother to stakes winner Cambria, is out of Grade 2 winner Teen Pauline, by Tapit. He was consigned by Warrendale Sales, agent for Stonestreet Bred & Raised.

“He is a lovely horse – ticked all the boxes as they say. Has a great walk,” said Hunter Simms, Partner and Director of Bloodstock Services for Warrendale. “The Into Mischiefs have been on fire at this sale and on the race track. Stonestreet did a nice job prepping him, and he showed himself well at the barn. He is a classy animal. Stonestreet has been very supportive of us over the years, and we greatly appreciate it. We have had good success for them.”

Donato Lanni, agent for SF/Starlight/Madaket, paid $775,000 for a colt by Quality Road consigned by Candy Meadows Sales, agent. The colt is out of Sustainable, a stakes-placed daughter of Forestry who is a half-sister to stakes winner Culotte, and is from the family of Grade 1 winner Famous Digger.

“He’s a Quality Road – a great stallion,” Tom Ryan of SF said. “We’re just starting to see the cream rising to the top now with him. Just think of what he’s accomplished already; the future’s so bright for him.”

“We’re delighted,” Candy Meadows Senior Vice President and COO Matt Lyons said. “He’s a lovely horse and a homebred for the farm. We didn’t have any horses in Book 1 so this is our first group here. We’ve waited all day for him, and there were some very good judges of horseflesh on him.

“You have groups looking to buy two-turn Derby-type horses, and there are a lot of people looking for that type of horse,” Lyons added. “When they all land on the same one, they can bring an exceptional price. The group that bought him obviously know how to win the big races so that’s great for us having the mare at home and having siblings coming. He’ll be trained by Mr. (Bob) Baffert, and he knows how to win the big races, too.”

Lanni, agent for SF/Starlight/Madaket, was the session’s leading buyer, acquiring five horses for $1,660,000.

“It’s been a busy sale for us,” Ryan said. “Keeneland assembled a great group of horses here, and good horses are hard to buy.”

Warrendale, agent for Sandra Sexton and Silver Fern Farm, sold the session-topping filly, a half-sister to Grade 1 winner Hog Creek Hustle, to Solis/Litt for $725,000. The daughter of Constitution out of the Candy Ride (ARG) mare Candy Fortune also is a half-sister to stakes winner Majestic Dunhill.

“She was just beautiful,” Warrendale owner Kitty Taylor said. “I sold her for some long-standing clients of mine who are very dear friends, Sandra Sexton and Silver Fern Farm. We sold Hog Creek Hustle and Majestic Dunhill. (This filly) was vetted so much and handled it so well. She went to a great place with LNJ Foxwoods. Alex (Solis) and Jason (Litt) bought her for them.”

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s Shadwell Estate Company Ltd. paid $675,000 for a colt by Into Mischief who is a half-brother to champion Runhappy. He was consigned by Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent for Stonestreet Bred & Raised.

“Very nice colt,” said Rick Nichols, Vice President and General Manager of Sheikh Hamdan’s Shadwell Farm in Lexington. “Good conformation and looks like he has a really good head on his shoulders. I thought I might have to go a little bit more (on the price). We have a really good Into Mischief 2-year-old (Mutasaabeq), who was third in (the Runhappy Hopeful-G1 at Saratoga on Sept. 7.)”

Mark Taylor, Taylor Made’s Vice President of Marketing and Public Sales Operations, was pleased with the sale of the colt.

“We met with the Stonestreet team, and they decided to put this horse in Book 2,” Taylor said. “They thought he might stand out a little more here, and I think he did. He was head and shoulders above a lot of the other horses we had in this book, and the big buyers found him.”

Shadwell also paid $500,000 for another yearling consigned by Taylor Made, agent for Stonestreet Bred & Raised. He was the Curlin colt who is a half-brother to Grade 1 winner Girvin and Grade 3 winner Cocked and Loaded. His dam is Catch the Moon, by Malibu Moon.

West Bloodstock, agent for Robert and Lawana Low, purchased a Malibu Moon colt for $610,000. Consigned by KatieRich Farms, he is out of the Grade 2-placed Tiznow mare Fantasy of Flight.

Spendthrift Farm and MyRacehorse.com, co-owners of recent Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) winner Authentic, spent $600,000 on a colt by Authentic’s sire, Into Mischief, who was consigned by Roderick Wachman’s Kingswood Farm, agent. A full brother to Grade 3 winner One Liner, he is out of the winning Cherokee Run mare Cayala.

Into Mischief, the September Sale’s leading sire with sales of $23,280,000 for 45 yearlings, stands at Spendthrift.

“There are many nice (Into Mischief) yearlings out here,” Spendthrift General Manager Ned Toffey said. “They have always been well received in the market and there has definitely been a bump from the Derby result. (Into Mischief) continues to amaze us, and if there was anyone in the industry that was a non-believer, I think they’re all gone.”

Paramount Sales, agent, led all consignors on Thursday by selling 18 horses for $3,572,000.