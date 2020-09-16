Shoppers at Corbin grocery may have contacted worker with COVID

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Public health officials have issued a advisory to people who visited a Corbin grocery store in the last few days to be on the watch for possible coronavirus symptoms.

According to the advisory, people who shopped at the Kroger at 1019 Cumberland Falls Highway in Corbin, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, or between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, may have been exposed to COVID-19.

This notice applies specifically to those who shopped in aisles where others were less than 6 feet away or picked up “click-list” items if they were less than 6 feet from a Kroger staff person.

Individuals who believe they may be at risk as a result of potential exposure to COVID-19 should self-quarantine and stay home, accordig to the advisory.

Those who feel ill should get tested for COVID-19 and consult their healthcare provider.

Anyone with questions may call the Whitley County Health Department at 606-549-3380.