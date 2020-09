LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say they are investigating after a woman says she was kidnapped by two men Wednesday.

Officers say around 3:15 p.m., they were called to the 3000-block of Kirklevington Drive, the Thirty99 apartment complex.

- Advertisement -

Police say a woman they found there told officers two men kidnapped her from a motel and brought her there. They say she was taken to the University of Kentucky for minor injuries.

They say they don’t have much of a description.