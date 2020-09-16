Man held in Illinois with body parts from Kentucky slaying

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — The Louisville Metro Police confirm a man is being held in Illinois as part of a homicide investigation in Louisville.

LMPD homicide investigators said they were contacted on Tuesday by the Markham Police Department about a possible homicide in Jefferson County.

Police in Illinois said the investigation started after the man’s family found body parts in his suitcase. Family members told officers after the man left the house they decided to open his suitcase and a human body part fell out. They immediately called police, the family said.

Responding officers confirmed they found several chopped-up body parts of one woman. Investigators believed the crime happened in Kentucky and then notified LMPD.

Detectives with LMPD followed up on the information and went to the 600 block of N. Hite St. After arriving on the scene, they determined a homicide had occurred at the location, a press release states.

The Markham Police Department is detaining the man and charges are forthcoming, LMPD said. Markham Police Department is located just outside of Chicago.