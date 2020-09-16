Fayette teacher chosen for national academy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A veteran teacher at Tates Creek High School, Cathy Sammons is among 30 educators nationwide chosen for the 2020-23 HHMI BioInteractive Ambassador Academy.

This professional development pathway welcomes high school and undergraduate teachers who are thoughtful, passionate, and dedicated to high-quality life and environmental science teaching.

“You can’t teach without making connections with the students,” said Sammons, who teaches IB biology, biology, and chemistry in the International Baccalaureate IT Academy at Tates Creek. “I use my connections with my students to build a sense of community in which they are free to question, explore, experiment, and discuss within my science classes.”

Nearly 400 educators applied with HHMI BioInteractive, and this class of 30 ambassadors represents a variety of educational contexts in 22 U.S. states and Canada.

During the next three years, Sammons will engage in professional learning experiences that equip her to promote and support evidence-based teaching practices, drive change in science education, and elevate the professional and scholarly profile of science teaching.

The academy will include workshops, coaching, professional networking, and opportunities to participate in and present at science education conferences. Afterward, the members will serve as program advisors, contributing to BioInteractive content.

Sammons, a Lexington native with 25 years in education, earned a bachelor’s of science degree from Eastern Kentucky University and a master’s in geoscience from Mississippi State University.

She also holds National Board certification in Biology. She has taught in Fayette County Public Schools for 11 years, including nine at Tates Creek.