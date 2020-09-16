EKU Football adds home game vs. Houston Baptist

Kickoff against Houston Baptist at Roy Kidd Stadium is scheduled for October 3 at 3 p.m.

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky University’s football team will host Houston Baptist University on Oct. 3, Vice President and Director of Athletics Matt Roan announced today.

Kickoff against Houston Baptist at Roy Kidd Stadium is scheduled for 3 p.m.

The Huskies, members of the Southland Conference, are 0-2 this season – falling at North Texas, 57-31, and at Texas Tech, 35-33. HBU is scheduled to play Louisiana Tech on Sept. 26.

Houston Baptist is averaging 32 points and 585 yards of offense per game. Senior quarterback Bailey Zappe has completed 62 percent of his passes for 1,047 yards and has thrown seven touchdown passes in two games.

The Colonels were originally scheduled to host the University of Central Arkansas on Oct. 10. That game has been moved to Oct. 24. Eastern’s contest at UCA, originally scheduled for Oct. 31, will now be played on Nov. 14 in Conway.

Eastern Kentucky’s four-game home schedule now includes Houston Baptist (Oct. 3), Central Arkansas (Oct. 24), Stephen F. Austin (Nov. 7) and Western Carolina (Nov. 21).

The 2020 season continues for EKU at The Citadel on Sept. 26. Kickoff in Charleston, South Carolina is scheduled for 1 p.m.

