COVID exposure advisories issued in Perry, Letcher counties

PERRY/LETCHER COUNTIES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Officials from the Kentucky River District Health Department are reporting potential public exposure to positive cases of COVID-19 from locations in its service area.

The management at all locations are fully cooperating with the health department to ensure the health and safety of their employees and customers, the department said.

The businesses include:

— Arbys in Hazard (Perry County): If you visited this restaurant on Saturday September 5, 2020, Sunday September 6, 2020 and/or Monday September 7, 2020 you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

— Burger King in Hazard (Perry County): If you visited this restaurant on Wednesday September 9, 2020 and/or Saturday September 12, 2020 you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

— Food City-Meat Department in Hazard (Perry County): If you visited this store, specifically the meat department, on Monday September 7, 2020, Tuesday September 8, 2020, Wednesday September 9, 2020, Thursday September 10, 2020 and/or Friday September 11, 2020 you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

— Dairy Hut in Whitesburg (Letcher County): If you visited this restaurant on Thursday September 10, 2020 and/or Friday September 11, 2020 you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

People are advised to monitor symptoms and should a cough, fever, and/or shortness of breath develop, call your primary care provider.

Additional details about the positive cases cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws.

KRDHD officials along with their Epidemiology team are working with the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with these individuals.