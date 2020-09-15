Tracking Smoke From Wildfires and Cooler Temperatures

Did the sky look strange where you live? Here’s what the sky, above Lexington, KY, looked like on Tuesday, very hazy. Why? The smoke, from the wildfires, out West, is now over Kentucky.

Sally leftovers will increase our chances for clouds and rain, especially along the Kentucky and Tennessee boarder, on Thursday.

A cold front will sweep across Central and Eastern Kentucky late week. Behind the front, sunshine and cooler temperatures for the weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear as lows cool to the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY – Mostly sunny as highs warm to around 80.

