Lexington mobile testing remains at Yates Elementary, other sites, too

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program will continue to be located at Yates Elementary School this week.

This program provides free public testing in neighborhoods experiencing a disproportionate number of COVID-19 cases. Testing is available without an appointment, with both walk-up and drive-up options.

Testing at Yates Elementary, 695 East New Circle Road, is available from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.., Thursday, September 17, and Friday, September 18; and 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, September 19.

There are additional free public testing locations across Lexington.

Drive-thru testing is available at Bluegrass Community and Technical College, 500 Newtown Pike, through Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory. Testing is available, without appointment, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Free drive-thru testing also continues, through Bluewater, at Southland Christian Church, 2349 Richmond Road. Testing is available 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. No appointment is necessary.

Bluewater, which also administers testing at Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program locations, is offering tests at no cost to the patient. Health insurance information may be requested, but is not required, to receive testing. Tests are available to anyone. Results are generally available in 48-72 hours.

Additionally, through a partnership with the University of Kentucky, UK HealthCare and Wild Health, testing is available to the public at 1505 College Way and 1350 Bull Lea Road. These sites are not intended for UK student testing. Free drive-thru testing is available from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., seven days a week. Appointments are required and can be made by visiting lexington.wildhealth.com.

Drive-thru testing is also available seven days a week at the Walgreen’s testing location at 2296 Executive Drive (the corner of Winchester Road and Executive Drive). Tests will continue while test kits are available. Online registration is required at walgreens.com/coronavirus.

Finally, most private healthcare providers are offering testing options for their patients. Urgent Care Centers are also offering COVID-19 testing.

For information on testing sites go to: lexingtonky.gov/COVID-19.

Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory has been recognized by the state of Kentucky for expanding the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity. Based in Mount Washington, KY, they are committed to be an industry leader in cutting-edge instrumentation and testing methodologies.