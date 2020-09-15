UPDATE: Laurel Co. double murder suspect captured

UPDATE 9/15/20 11:35 p.m.

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- A double murder suspect has been captured just hours after landing on the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office’s most wanted list.

Deputies say Joseph L. Benge was caught Tuesday night.

He’s accused of murdering two people off Tom Cat Trail and driving off in a Ford Taurus.

ORIGINAL STORY 9/15/20 7 p.m.

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man, Joseph L. Benge, accused of a double murder.

Deputies say Benge is probably armed and is considered dangerous.

The murder was discovered on Tuesday afternoon and took place off of Tom Cat Trail.

According to deputies, Benge drove off in a white Ford Taurus with Kentucky License plate #118WFS. Officials pinged his phone, which was located in Mayfield, Kentucky.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Benge is 40 years old and is now clean shaven, unlike his photo.

If you have any information, contact the Laurel County Sheriffs Office at 606-864-6600.