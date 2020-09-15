96 new COVID cases in Fayette, more than half again UK students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s trend of “improved” numbers on Tuesdays continued this week with 96 new coronavirus cases, according to the morning report from the Lexington Fayette County Health Department. And as has been the case for most recent days, University of Kentucky students continue to make up a big part of the numbers. - Advertisement - According to the health department, the 96 cases bring the county’s total to 7,296. Of the new cases, 53 were UK students, pushing the total of Fayette UK students to 1,506. No deaths were reported Monday. Even with a slightly lower number of new cases Monday, September remains on pace to set a third straight monthly record. According to the morning report, 6,028 people have recovered, an increase of 92 since Sunday.

Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.

Health officials point out the numbers are for UK students who are Fayette County residents and are not a total of all cases at the university. A student who tests positive is considered a Fayette County resident if they live in Fayette County already or elect to stay in Lexington during their isolation.

If they commute to campus from another county or elect to return to their hometown for isolation, they are not in our numbers.

It’s important people continue to follow the latest recommendations in public to stop the spread of the virus:

• Wear a cloth mask over your mouth and nose

• Stay at least 6 feet away from anyone who doesn’t live in your home

• Wash your hands often.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

• 167 cases, Sept. 11 • 149 cases, Sept. 10 • 131 cases, Aug. 7 • 123 cases, Sept. 9 • 122 cases, Sept. 1 • 120 cases, Sept. 2 • 119 cases, Aug. 28 • 116 cases, July 27 • 113 cases, Sept. 5 • 112 cases, Aug. 27 • 111 cases, Sept. 3 • 110 cases, Sept. 4 • 108 cases, Sept. 12 • 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14 • 102 cases, Aug. 26 • 101 cases, Aug. 13 • 100 cases, July 23 • 96 cases, Sept. 14 • 92 cases, Sept. 13 • 91 cases, July 31 • 90 cases, Aug. 5 • 89 cases, July 30 • 88 cases, Aug. 29 • 87 cases, Aug. 19 • 86 cases, Aug. 20 • 84 cases, Aug. 6, Aug. 22 • 82 cases, Aug. 1 • 81 cases, Aug. 17, Sept. 6 • 80 cases, Aug. 12 • 74 cases, Aug. 18 • 72 cases, Aug. 23 • 71 cases, Aug. 15 • 69 cases, July 15, July 19, Aug. 8, Aug. 9 • 67 cases, July 26 • 65 cases, July 10 • 63 cases, Aug. 2 • 62 cases, July 6, Aug. 11, Aug. 21, Aug. 24, Sept. 8

• 61 cases, July 20

• 58 cases, July 13, Aug. 16, Aug. 25

• 56 cases, July 11

• 54 cases, July 28

• 53 cases, July 22

• 49 cases, July 29, Aug. 10, Sept. 7

• 48 cases, July 16, July 18

• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3

• 46 cases, July 1