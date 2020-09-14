UPDATE: Laurel most wanted nabbed in Clay County

UPDATE, POSTED 6 P.M. SEPT. 14, 2020
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County can check off one of its “Most Wanted.”
According to Sheriff John Root, 41-year-old Tommy Vaughn was arrested Sunday by Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson and Manchester Police Sgt. Taye Napier on Sally Little Road on Jackson and Laurel County warrants.
He was wanted in Laurel for burglary and malicious mischief.
ORIGINAL STORY POSTED SEPT. 7, 2020
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man wanted on a criminal mischief warrant, who is also a suspect in numerous burglaries, has been added to the Laurel County Sheriff’s ‘Most Wanted List.’
41-year old Tommy Vaughn, of Manchester, is also accused of burning his truck on Monday and is knowingly trying to evade arrest, according to deputies.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.
You can also contact Gil Acciardo via email at g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com or through the office’s Facebook page: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
All information is strictly confidential.