Tracking Our Next Weather Maker, Here’s When I’m Expecting Rain In Your Backyard

High pressure creates a fantastic start to the workweek. Our next weather maker arrives, late week, sparking showers and storms. The weekend is looking good! Expect a mostly sunny sky, with highs in the upper 60s, by Saturday. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
TONIGHT – Mostly clear as lows cool to the middle 50s.
TUESDAY – Mostly sunny as highs warm to the upper 70s.
Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews
Meteorologist Chelsea Smith
