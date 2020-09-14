Tracking Our Next Weather Maker, Here’s When I’m Expecting Rain In Your Backyard

High pressure creates a fantastic start to the workweek. Our next weather maker arrives, late week, sparking showers and storms. The weekend is looking good! Expect a mostly sunny sky, with highs in the upper 60s, by Saturday. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONIGHT – Mostly clear as lows cool to the middle 50s.

TUESDAY – Mostly sunny as highs warm to the upper 70s.

- Advertisement -

Click HERE to join our ABC 36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group

Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

Facebook | Instagram | jlindsey@hookedonscience.org

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews

Facebook | Instagram | AAndrews@wtvq.com

Meteorologist Chelsea Smith

Facebook | Instagram | CSmith@wtvq.com

Meteorologist George Zabrecky

GZabrecky@wtvq.com