Abraham Lincoln’s hair sells for $81,000

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- History went up for auction this weekend… with a Kentucky tie.

A lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair along with a bloodstained telegram about his 1865 assassination sold at auction Saturday for more than $81,000.

RR Auction of Boston says the long lock of hair was removed during Lincoln’s postmortem examination after he was fatally shot.

It was presented to Dr. Lyman Beecher Todd, a Kentucky postmaster and a cousin of Mary Todd Lincoln.

No information about the buyer was released.