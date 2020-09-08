Wreaths Across America a chance for community to help locally

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit which pays homage to the time-honored tradition of honoring the nation’s military dead is in the Lexington area this week.

And it’s giving area residents a chance to help out a local non-profit that also plays a vital role for veterans and their families.

The Wreaths Across America exhibit was in Lawrenceburg Tuesday.

And the Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit will visit Lexington, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 at Southland Christian Church located at 2349 Richmond Road in Lexington and Thursday, Sept. 10 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at Cabela’s in Lexington located at 1510 Conservation Way. for a special public opportunity to honor America’s veterans.

These visits are a special chance for people to come by and get a free tour of the exhibit. The community is urged to take advantage of a unique opportunity to learn more about Wreaths Across America, the work being done to honor veterans and get a first-hand account of what it is like to deliver 2.5 million Wreaths on December 19 of this year and how WAA’s work impacts families all across America.

The goal of the WAA Education Exhibit is to bring local communities and our military together with education, stories, and interactive connections.

WAA takes great pride in its mission to Remember, Honor, Teach. The Mobile Education Exhibit will help to teach not only the next generation but all community members and visitors about the services and sacrifices of our nation’s military.

This event is open to the public with social distancing, sanitation and COVID-19 safety procedures in place to protect the health of all visitors in accordance with the CDC’s recommendation for large gatherings stemming from concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wreaths Across America-Camp Nelson Chapter partners with other non-profit foundations in a duel fundraising effort.

When you sponsor a wreath to be placed on the grave of a veteran at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Jessamine County, a portion of the donation goes to Friends of Lexington Fisher House.

The non-profit foundation is raising money to build a Fisher House in Lexington. A Fisher House is where military and veterans’ families stay for free while their loved one is hospitalized in a VA medical facility.

The houses are only built on military bases and on VA property. The Lexington Fisher House will be the first house built on VA property, on the Leestown Road campus. Currently, there is a Fisher House at Fort Campbell.

After the home is built, it will be gifted to the VA for free and the VA will own and operate the house.

The house will have 16 private suites and an open living room, dining room and kitchen. A Fisher House is a home away from home for families so instead of worrying about where they’ll stay and how they’ll pay for it, they can concentrate on what matters most, being at their loved one’s bedside. They will never receive a bill.

All donations are tax-deductible.

To learn more about Wreaths Across America-Camp Nelson and the Lexington Fisher House or to sponsor a wreath or make a donation to the Lexington Fisher House building fund, click here.