‘Wild and Scenic’ to raise money for Kentucky Conservation Committee

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The coronavirus isn’t stopping a unique fund raiser for the Kentucky Conservation Committee.

The Wild and Scenic Film Festival, a virtual event, will feature a dozen film shorts celebrating outdoor adventures.

- Advertisement -

The event is Thursday, Sept. 24. at 7:00 p.m. with the virtual “doors” open at 6:30 p.m.

Come to an evening of exciting films full of wild adventures, mountain biking, climbing, hiking and natural wonders. In addition to the films, the event will include special giveaways and auction.

Reserve seats at the KCC website, www.kyconservation.org.

Among other things, the event will feature the local film: “Gone Tomorrow: Kentucky Ice Climbing.” (review here)

This adventure documentary takes viewers for a bourbon-fueled ride deep into the bushy hollers of Appalachia with a crew of harmless misfits as they race to search out and climb new ice routes before they’re gone, with a few surprises along the way.

Other films to be featured:

“In Your Hands”

“Re-Connecting Wild”

“Where the Wild Things Keep Playing”

For tickets or more information, call 502-209-9659, visit www.kyconservation.org or find listing on Eventbrite https://kccwildscenic2020.eventbrite.com This event is a fundraiser for the Kentucky Conservation Committee.

The Kentucky Conservation Committee was founded in 1975 with a mission to provide a trusted voice of the public in Kentucky’s capitol and throughout the state, effectively advocating for protection, restoration and sustainable use of natural resources for the equitable benefit of all citizens in our Commonwealth.