Tired of the Heat and Humidity? If so, Here’s When We’ll Return to the 70s

Heat and humidity continues to increase across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Our next weather maker arrives, this weekend, sparking showers and storms. Temperatures cool from around 90 on Wednesday to the upper 70s on Tuesday. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
TONIGHT – Mostly clear as lows cool to the middle 60s.
WEDNESDAY – Mostly sunny as highs warm to around 90.
Join our ABC36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group
Follow the ABC36 Storm Team on Social Media:
Follow Jason on Facebook | Instagram
Follow Alyssa on Facebook | Instagram
Email Alyssa at AAndrews@wtvq.com
Email George at GZabrecky@wtvq.com