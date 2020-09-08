State board discourages, but does not prohibit, combat sports

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – After consultation with state officials, the Kentucky Boxing and Wrestling Commission approved the reopening of professional boxing, professional wrestling and amateur and professional mixed martial arts events for participants over the age of 18. Events are discouraged, but not prohibited.

Event sponsors should follow social distancing guidelines established by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Kentucky Department of Public Health and the Kentucky governors office. In addition:

- Advertisement -

Events are permitted to resume, but are not recommended because of the potential risk of spread of COVID-19.

All spectators, officials, and employees and volunteers associated with any venue, promotion or event, are subject to the Venues and Event spaces guidelines.

Participants should wear masks and engage in social distance measures when not in competition.

Any person attending or participating in KBWC-sanctioned events does so at his or her own risk and the KBWC shall not be held responsible for any liability whatsoever.

The KBWC recommends that each promoter consult with his or her own private legal counsel with any concerns he or she may have regarding risk and/or liability.