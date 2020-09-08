Small group rallies in favor of in-person classes in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Tuesday, about two dozen parents and students gathered outside the state Capitol in support of students returning to the classroom.

It comes as more and more children test positive for COVID-19 in the state. Governor Andy Beshear reported 52 new cases in school-aged children Monday.

But that’s not stopping the “Let Them Learn” movement across Central Kentucky and the state from holding a peaceful protest. It’s planned the same day Fleming County and Somerset schools head back in-person, despite the Governor’s recommendation to hold off in-person classes until September 28

Both districts will be offering a mix of online and virtual.