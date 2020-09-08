Shot fired into home in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – For the second time in four days at two different houses, a bullet was fired into a house in Georgetown, according to investigators.
Police say Tuesday evening, a shot was fired into a house in the 100 block of Scroggins Park Drive.
Investigators say no one inside was hit or injured.
Police say last weekend, someone fired a shot into a home on Main Avenue. Police say no one was injured in that incident, either.
Both cases are under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Georgetown Police at 502-863-7820.
People can also submit tips anonymously through the RELAY App.
*Note: The photos that accompany this story are courtesy of the Georgetown Police Dept.