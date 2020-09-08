Report: Richmond’s IT Director fired for violating city policy

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Director of the Information and Technology Department for the City of Richmond was fired Tuesday for violating city policy, according to a report in the Richmond Register.
The report says the decision by the city commission was unanimous to terminate Tracy Bryant, effective immediately.
Bryant was suspended with pay in July after she was accused, along with City Commissioner Jason Morgan, of accessing another city employee’s information via email in an attempt to have that person fired, City Manager Rob Minerich told the newspaper. Minerich went on to tell the paper that during the investigation of this case, there has been no evidence of wrongdoing by the employee in question.
Both Bryant and Morgan are being criminally investigated, according to the report.
Commissioner Morgan recused himself from the vote on Tuesday to fire Bryant, according to the Richmond Register.
Bryant worked for the city for eight-years. She was promoted to IT Director in 2016, according to the newspaper.
