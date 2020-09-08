Part of Knox County road down to one lane for paving

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that milling and paving operations start Wednesday, September 9 on a portion of KY 312 — Masters Street; mile points 0-1 — in Knox County.

The roadway will be reduced to one lane beginning Wednesday, September 9 through Tuesday, September 22 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

KYTC asks motorists to seek an alternate route, be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.