No more inmates, 3 staff test positive at Fayette jail

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Detention Center avoided another big batch of new cases among inmates in its latest coronavirus test results, but three new staff members have tested positive, according to the latest report from the Lexington Division of Community Corrections.

In a report Tuesday afternoon, Capt. Matt LeMonds said the number of inmates testing positive since the outbreak began five weeks ago remained at 94 while the number of inmates testing negative increased by 88 to 604 as the jail continues to expand testing among both inmates and staff under the direction of the Lexington Fayette County Health Department.

According to LeMonds’ report as of Tuesday afternoon, the jail: