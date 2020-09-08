Major traffic pattern change planned for KY 15 in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers who use KY 15 and Morton Boulevard in Hazard should prepare for a major traffic pattern change on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The new grade-separated interchange at the intersection of the two routes will be put into operation on that date. The traffic signal at the current KY 15-Morton Boulevard intersection will be deactivated.

Motorists should be alert to the following changes:

▪ Full access to both directions of KY 15 from Morton Boulevard will now be available. In the past, left turns from Morton Boulevard onto northbound KY 15 were prohibited.

▪ A four-way stop will be temporarily instituted at the entrance/exit to Food City, Applebee’s, and the Hampton Inn. This intersection also serves as an entrance and exit for southbound KY 15. The four-way stop will remain in place until a new traffic signal is installed and activated later this year.

▪ Due to two-way traffic along KY 15 during construction, traffic entering the route from Morton Boulevard will have to stop before merging onto the main highway.

▪ While a retaining wall is being built along the northbound lanes of KY 15, the entrance to Willies Way will be closed. Drivers needing to access any locations along Willies Way will need to use the new ramp from KY 15 to Morton Boulevard, then loop around and turn left onto Willies Way.

Updates to the project will be posted to KYTC District 10’s Facebook page under the hashtag #KY15Project. Motorists can check that page for any changes to the schedule, as well as other construction or traffic notifications relating to the project.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed late next year.

When finished, traffic will be free-flowing between the northern end of the Hazard bypass and the intersection with KY 80 east and the Hal Rogers Parkway.

Besides the new Morton Boulevard interchange, a grade-separated interchange is also being built at Perry Park Road, and the interchange at Combs Road (KY 80 west/KY 550) is being rebuilt.

Combined with a separate project that is nearing completion, KY 15 will be four lanes extending north past Bonnyman to the Lower Second Creek Road intersection, for a total of 3.5 miles of newly-widened highway.