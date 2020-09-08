Fire lights up night sky, destroys home

JACKSON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A fire late Monday night lit up the sky in Kackson in Breathitt County.

The house fire was reported at about 11:30 p.m. on Town Hill Road in the South Jackson Community. Eleven firefighters, two trucks and the aerial truck responded and found the building fully involved, the fire department said.

- Advertisement -

Units were able to contain the fire to the original building buit couldn’ty save it.

No injuries were reported.

The Jackson Fire Department was assisted by the Jackson Police, Kentucky State Police, Breathitt County Sheriff’s Department, Constable 2 and Watts-Caney EMS.