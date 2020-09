LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A coroner has been called in after a train hit a car overnight in Lexington.

Police say they were called to Spurr Road around 12:30 Tuesday morning.

They say a car was stopped on the tracks on Greendale Road, which is just off of Spurr, when it was hit by a train. They say a man was inside at the time of the crash.

More information is expected to be released later.