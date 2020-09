CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Comedian Chevy Chase is coming to Corbin just in time for Christmas.

“An evening With Chevy Chase” is scheduled Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Corbin Arena. It follows a showing of the movie ‘Christmas Vacation,’ in which Chase stars.

Ticket presales begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 9 and end at 11 p.m. Sept. 10.

Presale is available Online and at The Corbin Arena Box Office

For questions, call the Corbin Arena Box Office at 606-258-2020.