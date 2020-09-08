2020 36 Blitz: Madison Central Indians

RICHMOND, Ky (WTVQ) – While football teams across the state are preparing for the season, the Madison Central Indians are as well, but with heavy hearts. Over the summer, the football team lost one of their own in Manny Prewitt. It’s a tragedy that no team should have to deal with, but the team presses on with Manny on their mind. ABC 36’s Austin Miller and 36 Blitz heads to Richmond where Madison Central looks to come together for their fallen teammate.