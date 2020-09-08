Home athletics 2020 36 Blitz: Madison Central Indians

2020 36 Blitz: Madison Central Indians

The Indians enter the season still dealing with tragedy striking during the offseason.

By
Bryan Kennedy
-
0
8

RICHMOND, Ky (WTVQ) – While football teams across the state are preparing for the season, the Madison Central Indians are as well, but with heavy hearts. Over the summer, the football team lost one of their own in Manny Prewitt. It’s a tragedy that no team should have to deal with, but the team presses on with Manny on their mind. ABC 36’s Austin Miller and 36 Blitz heads to Richmond where Madison Central looks to come together for their fallen teammate.

Previous articleRosa Parks second-grader wins statewide ‘Helpers’ story
Next articleInvestigators need help ID’ing robbery suspect
mm
Bryan Kennedy
http://wtvq.com
Bryan Kennedy hails from the Bluegrass State. He was born and raised in Owensboro, KY where he graduated from Apollo High School in 2006. Bryan graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish in 2010. He also received his master's degree in Sports Media and Branding from Western Kentucky University. While at UK, Bryan was the general manager of the on-campus TV station. He also did sports reporting, anchoring, producing and even the weather for UK Student News Network. While working for UKSNN, he also had the pleasure of covering Coach John Calipari's first press conference when he was introduced as the new head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats; easily one of his favorite moments as a young sports reporter. Before coming to ABC 36, Bryan was a morning anchor and reporter at WXXV News 25, our sister station in Gulfport, MS. He anchored more than four hours of news every day, including morning shows on NBC and Fox. While down south, Bryan had the opportunity to cover the Sugar Bowl, New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. After spending a little more than two years at WXXV, Bryan is extremely excited to return home. In his spare time, Bryan enjoys playing sports, especially rugby. He also enjoys crossfitting and watching sports (obviously). He's extremely excited to cover Central Kentucky. Feel free to say hello and send story ideas toBKennedy@wtvq.com

RELATED ARTICLES

©