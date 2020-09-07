Suspect added to Laurel County Sheriff’s ‘Most Wanted List’

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man wanted on a criminal mischief warrant, who is also a suspect in numerous burglaries, has been added to the Laurel County Sheriff’s ‘Most Wanted List.’
41-year old Tommy Vaughn, of Manchester, is also accused of burning his truck on Monday and is knowingly trying to evade arrest, according to deputies.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.
You can also contact Gil Acciardo via email at g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com or through the office’s Facebook page: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
All information is strictly confidential.