Summer temperatures return this week

Back to the summer heat this week with sunshine sticking around! Mostly sunny for you Labor day with highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures drop closer to seasonal this weekend with chances of showers and thunderstorms. – Meteorologist Chelsea Smith
TODAY – Mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 80s.
TONIGHT – Clear skies and mild with lows in the 60s.
