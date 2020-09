LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – They are known for their competitive spirit, sometimes playing for hours uninterrupted.

Now the America Red Cross hopes to tap into that to raise money for victims of Hurricanes Laura and Marco and other natural disasters.

- Advertisement -

With National Video Games Day coming up Saturday, Sept. 12, the timing is perfect for Gamers vs. Disasters fund raiser. Gamers can get in and raise money and non-gamers can donate to help with the log-term recovery efforts.