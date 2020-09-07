LFCHD urges people to get flu shots this year

Health officials are expected a busy flu season, which could cause issues.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Health officials across the country are warning people about the dangers of large gatherings for Labor Day.

“We hope that people are following guidelines, but we know some aren’t so we anticipate an increase in cases,” said Kevin Hall with the Lexington Fayette County Health Department.

The prediction is based on the experience following Memorial Day and July 4th which saw coronavirus cases increase.

“Lexington saw an uptick following those holidays so now were expecting that,” said Hall of the expectation during the next couple of weeks.

While we wait to find out the impact for a couple of weeks, health officials are looking ahead to flu season.

“This is an important flu season because Covid-19 and the flu are so similar in symptoms. So we want everyone to follow guidelines because the things you do to avoid Covid-19 will also help fight the flu,” said Hall.

Even more so than years past, medical professionals are urging everyone to get their flu shots, as early as possible.

“A flu shot can go a long way in keeping you from getting the flu and keeping you from getting quite as sick if you do contract it,” said Hall.