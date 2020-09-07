Legislators tell Somerset Chamber they’ll rein in governor’s powers

The newspaper reported that Girdler endorsed a pre-filed bill that would limit governors’ emergency orders to two weeks and ban them from suspending any laws, and limit to three weeks anti-disease actions of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services — unless the governor starts a special legislative session.

“We’ve got to do some things that pull back that power of the governor,” Upchurch said. “I’m fairly confident . . . that you’re going to see some pretty powerful legislation that’s passed in both houses that can do that.”

Girdler said he also favors a constitutional amendment that would let the legislature call itself into session, the newspaper reported.

- Advertisement -

Meade said, “I didn’t feel like the shutdowns were necessary because I truly believe that the people of Kentucky are smart enough and intelligent enough to make the decisions for themselves in order to protect themselves.” The legislators and would-be legislators sat together, without masks. “All the Chamber workers and Harbor Restaurant workers were masked,” newspaper editor Neal said, adding later, “You have to remember that in this neck of the woods, no one pays much attention to the virus. People here are rabid anti-maskers. And our numbers are rising. Go figure.”

The event concerned Dr. Kevin Kavanagh, a retired Somerset physician who heads Health Watch USA, which focuses on infection control in health care.

“Events like this are very problematic,” Kavanagh told Kentucky Health News. “They usually have many cases or none. With the number of individuals present and the prevalence of the virus in Pulaski County, the odds are nothing will happen, but if the virus was present at the event it can be catastrophic. . . . This could be a super-spreader event.”

Bobby Clue, the chamber’s executive director, did not return a call from Kentucky Health News. He told the Commonwealth Journal, “We’ve said for months now that it was time to get back to business. I believe people are starting to agree with us on that philosophy. We think that people can come out to events, that we can do that in a safe and responsible way, and we have to live our lives at some point. This is a tremendous turnout with over 100 people here tonight, and I’m very confident that we’re going to see more and more people start coming out to events.”

He added, “If people aren’t comfortable, that’s why we still have virtual options: the Facebook Lives, the Zoom.” He added, “The virtual component for us is important and we’re going to keep that in place indefinitely moving forward at all Chamber events.”

“I get calls all the time, I get text messages asking me, ‘Why are you all staying at home? Why don’t you go up there and do something?’ I wish I could,” Girdler said, adding later, “We’ve got to have the legislators involved in making the decisions based upon economic development, tourism. . . . I really believe we have to take our state back.”