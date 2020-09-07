Dive bar concerns as winter looms as restrictions on bars still in place

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Labor day weekend marks the ‘unofficial’ end of summer and one Lexington dive bar says it’s nervous about business with colder weather right around the corner.
At ‘Old Hookers Bar’ on High Street, it’s a small interior with a limited sidewalk turned into a make-shift patio.
Since bars were allowed to reopen recently with restrictions because of the pandemic.
Bartender Chase Bush says it hasn’t been too bad, but what happens if restrictions, like no congregating at the bar and limited capacity are still in place come winter?
Bush says the downtown local shops, restaurants and bars need their customers to keep coming out.
“Don’t forget about Lexington, ’cause we need you to keep us going. Downtown will probably look different after this. How? I don’t know, but we’ll make it through if you come out and support us,” Bush said.
Downtown Lexington Partnership says it’s working on a new mask-up campaign to encourage people to go out while staying safe.
