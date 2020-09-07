Child playing near drugs, knives lands trio in jail

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman passed out in a car while a child played in the back seat near drugs and weapons lands her and two others in jail.

According to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, 32-year-old Sabrina Mills, of Flat Lick, is

charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, wanton endangerment, and public intoxication, WRIL radio reported.

Two men, 35-year-old Earl Gray, of Artemus, and 25-year-old Benjamin Rice, of Flat Lick, were charged with public intoxication.

Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, Bell County Sheriff’s K-9 Deputy Adam Southern was on patrol in the Cannon Creek area when he found Mills slumped over in the passenger seat of a Chevrolet Aveo with a small boy in the back seat playing on a phone.

According to WRIL, Southern had to yell and beat on the window to wake Mills. After getting her out of the car, he determined she was under the influence.

Deputy Southern’s K-9 Chan indicated drugs were in the car and Southern found suspected marijuana and meth, several pipes with residue, and several bags and containers with crystal residue believed to be methamphetamine, WRIL reported.

When asked, Mills said she wasn’t alone and the two men with her had gone into the woods to set up a tent. About 300 yards into the woods, Southern found Gray and Rice, the radio station reported.

They both were suspected of being under the influence of meth.

The child, awake and alert, was near knives and drugs. Child Protective Services was called and will conduct its own investigation. They contacted a grandparent who took possession of the child.

Also assisting on scene were Deputy Nathaniel Price and Chaplain Allen Sanders.