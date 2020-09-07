9/11 Tribute, Stave Fest in Lawrenceburg; patch sales aid police

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A busy weekend is planed in Lawrenceburg in Anderson County, from the monthly vintage car cruise-in and a 9/11 Remembrance Tribute Friday night to music, food and arts at the second annual Stave Festival on Saturday.
And during it all, visitors can help the Lawrenceburg Police Department raise money for its Cops4Kids program by buying one-of-kind police patches.
Every year, the Lawrenceburg Police Department participates in the Cops4Kids program to help provide Christmas gifts to children of the community in need. Programs like Cops4Kids are made possible through donations from local businesses as well as fund raising.
This year LPD will be fundraising by selling special edition patches.Patches will be for sale downtown during The Stave Fest. Officers will be at the LPD booth on Main Street near Wesbanco selling patches for $10 a piece.
One patch is Autism Awareness Patch in support of Autism Awareness Month in April and features the Autism Awareness Ribbon’s signature puzzle pattern and the traditional LPD logo.
The other is Breast Cancer Awareness patch in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October and features a pink background with the traditional LPD logo.
To make a weekend of it in Lawrenceburg, visitors can attend the The Wheels of Time car club’s monthly cruise-in along South Main Street in downtown from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Up to 250 cars are on display during the monthly cruise-ins. Event is cancelled if there is rain.6:30-9:30 p.m.
From 7-8 p.m. Friday, join the annual Rolling Thunder Kentucky 5 Remembrance Tribute Ceremony at American Legion Post 34 at 725 W. Broadway St. The event remembers the 120 Kentucky servicemen and women who have fallen in the War On Terrorism since 9/11 on Sept. 11, 2001.
Every flag will be flying at half staff for this day. Flowers provided by Kroger Lawrenceburg will be placed at every pole.
And the on Saturday, the Stave Fest is back for year 2! This all-day festival will feature craft vendors, food trucks and live music throughout the afternoon and evening.
Bands will perform at the Lawrenceburg Green and the food trucks will set up nearby.
The musical lineup includes Sam Hawkins, Billy & Casey, Time Flyers, Ashley Renae, Puncheon Creek, Andy Palmer, Joe Robinson, Jarrod Ray Stratton, D. Boone Pittman & The Fugitives and Liquid Velvet.
Food vendors will be set up from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Artisan craft vendors will be set up from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Live music will be from 11 a.m.–10:30 p.m. Masks or face coverings will be required for those who attend, as well as social distancing.