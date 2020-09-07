9/11 Tribute, Stave Fest in Lawrenceburg; patch sales aid police

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A busy weekend is planed in Lawrenceburg in Anderson County, from the monthly vintage car cruise-in and a 9/11 Remembrance Tribute Friday night to music, food and arts at the second annual Stave Festival on Saturday.

And during it all, visitors can help the Lawrenceburg Police Department raise money for its Cops4Kids program by buying one-of-kind police patches.

Every year, the Lawrenceburg Police Department participates in the Cops4Kids program to help provide Christmas gifts to children of the community in need. Programs like Cops4Kids are made possible through donations from local businesses as well as fund raising.