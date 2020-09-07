2020 36 Blitz: GRC Cardinals

George Rogers Clark christened their new stadium by doing something last season they hadn't done since 2009, win a playoff game.

Can they bring home another postseason victory this year?

“He’s a oh wee’er. He’s an oh wee’er. He’s a head setter. Once he breaks loose I usually raise my finger one or two just because I know that he’s gonna put it in the endzone from there,” said Dr. Oliver Lucas, GRC Head Coach.

Dr. Lucas is talking about running back Azariah Israel. Last season he ran for 2,346 yards. third most in state. He scored 180 points, which was the tenth most in the state. If you didn’t know, now you know who number one is.

Israel using that as fuel.

“They’re really going to be focusing on stopping me this year,” said Israel. “I’m just not gonna let that happen because everyone is focusing on me and expecting me to get the ball so I just gotta go two times harder.”

Israel is a beast, but he’s just one man. Thankfully for the cardinals, if you ask Dr. Lucas, they have some dudes all over the field.

“They always say Jimmy’s Joes beat X’s and O’s. And we’re just fortunate this year. I think we’ve got all of the talent that we need in order to get it done,” said Israel. “My quarterback he’s 6’4″. Can sling it. About 205-210. My tight end is 6’3″ 6’4″ 251 pounds. So we’ve got more than enough guys at the skill position. Dawson Gay 6’1″ 190.”

It was that talent last year that led the cardinals to their first playoff win since 2009.

“I mean that was huge. It took us beyond the step we already knew we were gonna be so I feel like that helped us into this year. We gotta get there again and push to further that,” said Dylen Gibson.

Talent at the 6A level the Cardinals know the teams they face in the playoffs will have a lot of it just like them. The key, what you do with that talent will dictate how far your survive in the playoffs?

“God didn’t create junk, everybody has a little talent. It’s who maximized that talent any given time. Anyone can’t beat anyone on a given day,” said Dr. Lucas.

“We all gotta work together. I mean like you can be the greatest and still not be able to do anything on the field. We all have to push each other,” said Trace Mitchell, senior defensive lineman.

As the Cardinals look to make more noise this season, they look to continue to put a school from Winchester on the map.

“I mean we’re not like a big football school, but I think we’re really getting our name out there now,” said Jordan Manley, senior quarterback.

“We’ll win it this year. We’ll win it like there’s yes or no’s. Everybody is gonna doubt is, but we’re gonna win,” said Mitchell.

 

