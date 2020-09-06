Tracking Warmer Temperatures, Here’s How Hot it Could Get in your Backyard

Thanks to high pressure, we’ll enjoy a nice start to the workweek. Highs warm to the lower 90s by Tuesday. Our next weather maker will spark showers and storms by the weekend. Temperatures cool from the 90s on Tuesday to the 70s on Sunday. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
TONIGHT – Mostly clear as lows cool to the lower 60s.
MONDAY – Mostly sunny and breezy as highs warm to the upper 80s.
