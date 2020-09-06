Tracking Warmer Temperatures, Here’s How Hot it Could Get in your Backyard

Thanks to high pressure, we’ll enjoy a nice start to the workweek. Highs warm to the lower 90s by Tuesday. Our next weather maker will spark showers and storms by the weekend. Temperatures cool from the 90s on Tuesday to the 70s on Sunday. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONIGHT – Mostly clear as lows cool to the lower 60s.

MONDAY – Mostly sunny and breezy as highs warm to the upper 80s.

- Advertisement -

Join our ABC36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group

Follow the ABC36 Storm Team on Social Media:

Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

Follow Jason on Facebook | Instagram

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews

Follow Alyssa on Facebook | Instagram

Email Alyssa at AAndrews@wtvq.com

Meteorologist George Zabrecky

Email George at GZabrecky@wtvq.com