Spike in COVID cases in Fayette Jail returns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) -Illustrating how contagious the disease is and how fast it can spread, the coronavirus outbreak at the Fayette County Detention Center has ignited again.

The Lexington Division of Community Corrections, under direction of the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, has reported 15 new cases among inmates and has expanded testing to include even more, the department announced.

“Saturday, we received confirmation that an inmate in a fourth housing unit has tested positive. That inmate has been placed in isolation and the housing unit that he was housed in is in quarantine. All inmates in that housing unit have been tested, and we are awaiting the results,” Capt. Matt LeMonds said in a report.

Based on the new numbers, the jail has:

94 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, up 15 from Friday

516 have tested negative, up 22 from Friday

Awaiting the results for 105 inmates, up 41

715 inmates have been tested so far, up 78

7 staff members have tested positive, up one from Friday

91 staff members have tested negative, up 12 from Friday

awaiting the results for 9 staff members, down 13

107 staff members have been tested so far

The new spike among inmates came after the jail went from Aug. 23 to Aug. 31 without any new confirmed cases.