Kentucky sets new record for number of COVID-19 cases in a week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On the six-month anniversary of the first positive coronavirus case in Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear announced on Sunday the state set a new record for the number of weekly cases for the second consecutive week.

The governor says this week Kentucky recorded 4,742 new coronavirus cases. Last week the state had 4,503.

“We’re facing the challenge of our lifetimes and we must do better,” said Governor Beshear. “These past six months have been devastating for so many Kentucky families. These months also will be remembered as a time when Kentuckians lived up to our reputation as compassionate, resolute and resilient people who take care of one another,” Beshear added.

The governor says Kentucky has had at least 52,774 coronavirus cases since the pandemic hit on March 6, 2020, when the first positive case was confirmed in Harrison County.

There were 313 new cases reported on Sunday. Forty-three of the newly reported cases were children 18 and younger, of which two were ages 5 and under. The youngest was just 27-days old, according to the governor.

The governor also reported three more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 996.

The deaths reported Sunday included an 86-year old man from Fayette County, a 75-year old woman from Harlan County and an 81-year old woman from Lewis County, according to the governor.

We’ve lost nearly 1,000 Kentuckians to the coronavirus. We can’t become numb to this,” said Governor Beshear. “Today’s reported death toll is much lower than several days this week, but these still are three individuals whose families and friends are devastated and grieving. Let’s care for them and respect their grief by redoubling our efforts to keep each other safe,” added Beshear.

Due to limited reporting on Sunday and Labor Day on Monday, some information will be delayed until Tuesday, according to the governor.

“Pleasant weather across Kentucky and a holiday weekend may result in more cases reported. We’ll know in two to three weeks,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

“It’s important to be resolute and learn from experience. Please don’t jam sidewalks, restaurants and bars with masks hanging below your chins. Don’t gather in groups larger than 10 and, if you see a larger crowd, stay away,” Dr. Stack said.

“The choices Kentuckians make this weekend and every day will determine whether the phased reopening of our economy succeeds or fails. The choices Kentuckians make will also determine how many Kentuckians get hurt or die in the months ahead. With COVID-19 at its current elevated rates, the risk that any person we come into contact with is a carrier of the coronavirus is much higher,” said Dr. Stack.

Dr. Stack encourages everyone to stay Healthy at Home whenever possible; wear a face covering whenever in public; remain at least six-feet apart from anyone with whom you don’t live and wash your hands often.

