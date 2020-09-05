Comfortable weather and a lot of sunshine continues this holiday weekend

A high pressure system bring us beautiful weather for Labor Day weekend. Expect a lot of sunshine and low humidity. Temperatures will slowly rise over the next several days to the mid to upper 80s by mid-week. We will stay dry until a cold front brings a chance for showers and storms for the end of the week. – Meteorologist Chelsea Smith
TONIGHT: Clear and cool, low around 58.
SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasant, highs around 80.
