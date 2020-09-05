REPORT: Lynn Bowden Jr. traded by Raiders to Miami

The Raiders drafted Bowden in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) – Former Cat Lynn Bowden Jr. hasn’t even played a down for the Las Vegas Raiders, but he’s already reportedly being traded. Reports are he’s headed to Miami.

Put it all together and it looks like this:

— #Dolphins receive Lynn Bowden Jr and a 6th rounder.

— #Raiders receive Raekwon McMillan and a 5th rounder. https://t.co/x6kMRumlgu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2020

Bowden seemed to confirm the move on Twitter by tweeting an emoji of a dolphin.

🐬 — Lynn Bowden Jr (@LynnBowden_1) September 5, 2020

The Ohio native was drafted in the third round by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft. Head Coach John Gruden planned to play him at running back, but was going to use him elsewhere as well.