Keeneland offering drive thru betting over the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Keeneland is offering drive thru betting for the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks, and any other races going on at Churchill Downs.
Before entering the gate people have to get a quick screening and temperature check the parking lot is filled and cars were lined up in rows to drive up to the tents and make their bets.
The betting scene is looking much different this year than in years past thanks to COVID-19 but it’s not stopping people from placing some money on their top choice.