Keeneland offering drive thru betting over the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Keeneland is offering drive thru betting for the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks, and any other races going on at Churchill Downs.

Before entering the gate people have to get a quick screening and temperature check the parking lot is filled and cars were lined up in rows to drive up to the tents and make their bets.

- Advertisement -

The betting scene is looking much different this year than in years past thanks to COVID-19 but it’s not stopping people from placing some money on their top choice.